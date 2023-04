A hilarious video of a cat learning how to do "paw" in return for treats has gone viral on TikTok with more than 471,000 views. In the video posted by @myhouseisafarm01, Toulouse the ginger cat can be seen sitting near his owner as the latter teaches a dachshund how to do "paw" to get a treat. He…



#tiktok #myhouseisafarm01 #purina