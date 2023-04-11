Seltzer brand speaks out after Kid Rock promotes it amid Bud Light boycott

The seltzer company endorsed by Kid Rock has spoken out after he posed with one of its products on Instagram. Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, posed with a can of Happy Dad seltzer at the UFC 287 event in Miami over the weekend, just days after destroying multiple cases of Bud Light with a…



#kidrock #robertjamesritchie #miami #budlight #dylanmulvaney #anheuserbusch #michigan #mulvaney #caitlynjenner #olympic