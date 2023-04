Shortly after Tuesday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones industrials were trading up 0.15%, the S&P 500 up 0.09% but the Nasdaq 0.05% lower. After U.S. markets closed on Monday, cannabis grower Tilray reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed both top-line and bottom-line estimates. Undeterred,…



#tilray #hexo #carmax #eps #kroger #deltaairlines #deltaairlinesinc #delta #bengaluru #infosysltd