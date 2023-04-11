Charles Schwab highlights a part of the stock market that will outperform if interest rates stay high

Spencer Platt/Getty Images There's an area of the stock market that will outperform amid higher interest rates, Charles Schwab said. The bank pointed to short-duration stocks, which beat the rest of the market in 2022. Their outperformance could continue if interest rates stay high, Charles Schwab…



#charlesschwab #jeffkleintop #siliconvalleybank #federalreserve #jeromepowell #cmefedwatch