How Russia's large-scale war efforts have warped the country's economy, according to top scholars
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Contributor/Getty Images Russia's economy is adjusting to the sanctions imposed on it after Moscow began its war on Ukraine. As a result, the country has lost the largest markets for its exports. The shrinking market for Russia's resources will force the Kremlin…
#russian #vladimirputin #moscow #ukraine #kremlin #worldbank #philipnichols #nationalwealthfund #finland #turkey