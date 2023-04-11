DIAS trio lends expertise to ESA mission that is checking for life on Jupiter

The DIAS-based scientists worked on radio and plasma wave equipment that will be used to probe whether Jupiter can support life. A group of Irish-based scientists will attend the upcoming launch of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) latest Jupiter-focused mission in Germany. The three scientists –…



#jupiter #irish #europeanspaceagencys #esa #mikaholmberg #profcaitrionajackman #dr #corentinlouis #callisto #europa