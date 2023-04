Netflix stock has lagged the rest of the FAANG group in its year-to-date rally. Here's how it can regain momentum. At one point, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the best-performing FAANG stock to own. But with the strong first-quarter rally that we’ve seen, the group has overtaken the…



#netflix #faang #nflx #meta #cathiewood #mullbreakout #breakdown #chart #trendspidercom #trade