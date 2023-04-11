Kellyanne Conway said Democrats could turn the youth vote into a 'turnout machine,' warning the GOP shouldn't just 'wait for the young to get old'
Former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Kellyanne Conway is worried Democrats are close to turning the youth vote into a "turnout machine." The former Trump advisor told Fox News that the GOP needs to work to shift youth votes to the right. She also urged Republicans…
