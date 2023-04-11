Pentagon Classified Documents Leak: What You Need to Know

One of the largest leaks of classified US military documents in a decade has occurred in the past few weeks online. Bloomberg's Courtney McBride explains everything you need to know. “Highly sensitive, classified” information was made public in a leak of documents that provide details of US spying…



#courtneymcbride #ukraine #pentagon #departmentofdefense #chrismeagher #dod #johnkirby #justicedepartment #subscribe #bloombergoriginals