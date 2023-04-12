BLACKPINK Share Personal Reflections Ahead of â€˜Unreal,â€™ Historic Headlining Set at Coachella: Exclusive

BLACKPINK made music-festival history during their Coachella 2019 performance as the first female K-pop group to play at the iconic festival. Four years later, the quartet set a new standard entirely with a headlining slot at the Indio, Calif., fest. Alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean, BLACKPINKâ€¦



#indio #badbunny #frankocean #coachella2023 #04112023 #blackpink #solo #coachella #idol #southkoreas