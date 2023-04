Elon Musk has set a deadline — maybe — for purging legacy blue check-marks from accounts that aren’t paying him for verification. On Tuesday, the multibillionaire owner of Twitter tweeted, “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20.” Musk is notorious for his love of memes and jokes,…



#elonmusk #twitterblue #dogecoin #nt #lebronjames #nba #stephenking #joesixpack #williamshatner #twitter