India’s Supreme Court will hear final arguments for same-sex marriage on April 18. The court’s eventual decision could cement marriage rights for all of India’s 1.4 billion people. Muneeza Naqvi looks at what marriage equality would mean for India’s LGBTQ community. #india #lgbtq #marriage #rights…



