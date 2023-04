On April 10, 2023, Vladimir Kara-Murza, a political prisoner in Russia, delivered remarks at the closing session of his trial in Moscow. As he said, “I know the verdict. I knew it a year ago when I saw people in black uniforms and black masks running after my car in the rearview mirror. Such is…



#vladimirkaramurza #moscow #russian #ukraine #unitedkingdom #kafkaesque #soviet #kremlin #usdepartmentofstate #withoutjustcause