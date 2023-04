is one of the most vocal media outlets when it comes to criticizing Bitcoin’s electricity usage. But Bitcoiners claim that the 4,700-employee, 9-million-subscriber media company at best gets some of its facts wrong and at worst is running a concerted propaganda campaign against the currency. There…



#bitcoin #antibitcoin #grayladys #rockdale #pierrerochard #riotblockchain #newzealand #digiconomist #visa #roydonk