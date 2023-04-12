French Actor Gerard Depardieu Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 13 Women in Investigative Report

French actor Gerard Depardieu, who’s already indicted on rape and sexual assault charges in connection to a 2018 case, is now being accused of sexual misconduct by 13 women in an investigative report published by Mediapart. The accusations were made by female actors, make-up artists and production…



#gerarddepardieu #mediapart #depardieu #variety #charlottearnaud #cabinettemime #box #gérarddepardieu #disco #fabienonteniente