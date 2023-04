Peoria, Ill., saw a spike in violent crime through the pandemic that startled local leaders. Gun violence among young people in particular was going up at a disturbing pace in a city that already had one of the highest murder rates in the country. Democratic Mayor Rita Ali needed a plan to yank…



#peoria #ritaali #georgefloyd #mayorsclub #understaffed #cleveland #justinbibb #democrat #louisville #craiggreenberg