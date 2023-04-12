Kenny Rogers’ Posthumous Album ‘Life Is Like a Song’ Is Coming Soon

The late Kenny Rogers‘ first posthumous album, Life Is Like a Song, is set to release June 2 via UMe. Rogers, who notched a successful career in pop music with the band First Edition in the 1960s and then transitioned into a solo country music career that ultimately earned him membership into the…



#lifeislikeasong #firstedition #wandarogers #buddyhyattpenned #sayhellotoheaven #kenny #loveisadrug #newchristyminstrels #kimcarnes #iwishitwouldrain