Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs were some of the hottest funds after 2020's huge stock market gains. But those funds were hit hard in 2021, and again in 2022. Five Cathie Wood Ark Invest stocks to buy and watch are Coinbase Global (COIN), Roku (ROKU), Block (SQ), Tesla (TSLA) and Zoom Video…



#cathiewood #arkinvest #coinbaseglobal #roku #sq #arkinnovation #arkk #etf #ark #fintechinnovation