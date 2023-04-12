Employees Call Out Locker-Room Culture at Phoenix Suns Owner’s Company
Published
Mat Ishbia, the billionaire who bought professional basketball’s Phoenix Suns in February, runs a mortgage company where former and current employees complain of racial disparities, sexual harassment and bullying by managers. • None US Core Inflation Slows Only a Bit, Keeping Fed on Track to Hike…
#ishbia #phoenixsuns #keepingfed #guardianofapplebrand #pontiac #michigan #robertsarver #uwm #matthutchinson #auburnhills