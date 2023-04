A legal challenge to the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone will be heard in the high court later this year, after a judgment permitted councils to proceed. The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, vowed to press on regardless with plans to extend the Ulez, which he has argued is needed to tackle…



#sadiqkhan #ulez #hillingdonbexley #bromley #harrow #greaterlondon #conservative #transportforlondon #rosscranston #nickrogers