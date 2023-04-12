Coalition of media companies sue for Jan. 6 tapes given to Fox News' Tucker Carlson

WASHINGTON — A coalition of nine media companies, including CNN, The New York Times and Politico, have sued for copies of the surveillance videos from the Capitol riot that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gave exclusively to Fox News. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in…



#politico #capitol #kevinmccarthy #rcalif #usdistrictcourt #justicedepartment #officeforusattorneys #fbi #warof1812 #advancepublications