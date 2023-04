By Michelle Toh and Juliana Liu | CNN Elon Musk has laid off more than 6,000 people at Twitter since taking over the company, he told the BBC in a rare interview late Tuesday. Musk was quoted as saying in the interview that the social media platform now has only 1,500 employees, down from under…



#michelletoh #julianaliu #elonmusk #twitter #sanjose #bayarea #florida #texasinstruments #santaclara #tiktok