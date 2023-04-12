WATCH: Biden urges Northern Ireland to sustain peace, maintain economic gains

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Northern Ireland must “not go back” to the violence that scarred it for years before a U.S.-brokered peace deal 25 years ago, nudging politicians to resolve a political crisis that has left this part of the United Kingdom…



#belfast #northernireland #unitedkingdom #ulsteruniversitys #northernirelands #irishrepublicanarmy #dup #probritish #irishamerican #sammywilson