James Corden Spends the Day Working as the Kardashians' Assistant to Hilarious Results

James Corden is getting an insight into what life is like as a Kardashian assistant. The Late Late Show host spent the day as a personal assistant to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner for the show's 'Take A Break!' skit, doing everything from driving Kim around…



#jamescorden #kardashian #kimkardashian #khloékardashian #kyliejenner #krisjenner #takeabreak #subscribe #peoplecatch #royalfamily