Trump: "There's Something Wrong" With Biden Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News, During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump said “there’s something wrong” with Joe Biden, with the former president suggesting Biden won’t be able to run in 2024. “Do you think Biden will stay in…



#bidenauthored #pauljosephwatson #summitnews #tuckercarlson #donaldtrump #trump #whitehouses #eastereggroll #kylemartinsen #issuesinsightstipp