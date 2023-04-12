Mark Zuckerberg Created A Messaging System For Dad's Dental Office And 4 Other Fun Facts About Facebook Co-Founder

The founder of one of the most popular companies of the past 50 years was fascinated with computers and inventing programs at an early age. This helped make him one of the most well-known people in the world. Here is a look at five things you might not know about Facebook - now Meta Platforms Inc…



#metaplatformsincco #markzuckerberg #zucknet #atari #pandora #siriusxmholdingsinc #synapse #microsoftcorporation #aol #harvarduniversity