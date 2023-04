Syfy has ordered a second season of “The Ark,” NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday. Created by Dean Devlin, “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a…



#syfy #ark #nbcuniversal #deandevlin #arkone #christieburke #richardfleeshman #reeceritchie #staceyread #ryanadams