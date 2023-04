California Rep. Ro Khanna on Wednesday became the first Democratic lawmaker to openly call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down, saying the longtime senator can no longer fulfill her duties. Feinstein, also a California Democrat, has missed nearly two months of work at the Capitol after…



#rokhanna #diannefeinstein #feinstein #democrat #capitol #dickdurbin #dill #judiciarycommittee