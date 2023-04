Jamie Foxx is recovering after a medical complication, his daughter said Wednesday. The 55-year-old actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement on Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family sharing news of the situation. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical…



#jamiefoxx #corinnefoxx #jamiefoxxs #annalisebishop #kristingrannis #beatshazam #intel #backinaction