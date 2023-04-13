Fox Orders ‘Stars on Mars’ Reality Show, With William Shatner Pitting Celebrities Against Each Other in a Space Simulation

Fox has ordered the reality series “Stars on Mars,” a new celebrity unscripted series featuring “Star Trek” star William Shatner in a host-like role. The series, set to air this summer, will follow stars as they are suited up to live in a colony set up to simulate what it might be like to be an…



