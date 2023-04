Anne Perry Dies: British Crime Author Whose Murder Role Was Subject Of ‘Heavenly Creatures’ Film Was 84

Anne Perry, whose crime writing was shadowed by her role in a murder that was spotlighted in Peter Jackson’s 1994 film, Heavenly Creatures, has died at 84. Perry died in a Los Angeles hospital, her agent Meg Davis confirmed. She had been in steady decline since suffering a heart attack in…



#anneperry #peterjacksons #heavenlycreatures #megdavis #honoahmaryparker #juliethulme #newzealand #perry #caterstreethangman #anedgaraward