Publicly Funded PBS Joins NPR In Quitting Twitter First, it was the National Public Radio (or is that Ratio) that stormed off Twitter in a huff after being declared "government-funded media" (it says it right there in the company's title folks, National and Public) and now it is another Public (as…



#pbs #nationalpublicradio #ratio #twitter #nationalandpublic #jasonphelps #prodemocrat #tiffanietx #trump #chrisstigall