The man who may have leaked top-secret Pentagon documents was a fit and armed military guy who controlled a group of young gamers united by their worship of…

The Pentagon leak is being traced to a man on Discord who sent around two dozen young gamers hundreds of secrets over months. Glowimages/Getty Images The Washington Post traced the Pentagon papers leak to a man named OG on Discord. He was the leader of a group of young gamers who loved guns,…



#pentagon #discord #og #wapo #thugshakercentral #gorillaglue #russiantelegram #youtuberwowmao #bellingcat #arictoler