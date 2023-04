Learn More Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston Once Pranked Aaron Paul On-Set With An Adult Toy Not only did Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul give audiences masterful performances as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively, but the "Breaking Bad" stars formed a loving friendship while filming the hit…



#learnmorebreakingbad #bryancranstononce #aaronpaulonsetwith #bryancranston #aaronpaul #walterwhite #jessepinkman #amc #reddit #breakingbad