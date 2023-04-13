Juventus Facing More Financial Charges And Potentially A Further Points Deduction In Serie A

After the “salary manoeuvre” investigation into Juventus concluded, the Italian club now look set to face severe sanctions if the ruling of the Federal Prosecutor is upheld. This matter does not refer to the “Prisma” investigation into inflated player transfer fees – reported previously in this…



#juventus #italian #federalprosecutor #collegio #bianconeri #cristianoronaldo #giancarlochinè #article41 #seriea #championsleague