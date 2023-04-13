Serbia Secretly Agreed To Arm Ukraine, Leaked US Intel Report Suggests Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News, A classified Pentagon document purports to show that self-professed neutral Serbia, which has deep ties with Russia, sent or agreed to send lethal aid to Kyiv... Serbia, a country that…



#serbia #leakedusintelreport #thomasbrooke #remixnews #pentagon #ukraine #noforn #jointchiefsofstaff #russian #milošvučević