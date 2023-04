Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition politician, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison and has lost almost 18 lbs in weight in just over two weeks, his spokeswoman said. An ambulance was called for Navalny overnight on Friday to…



