Want to become a better feature writer? Check out this new book by Lane DeGregory
Published
Just before the pandemic hit in 2020, my publisher Little, Brown issued my book “Murder Your Darlings,” which happens to be a writing book about writing books. I have access to about a thousand writing books. In both alphabetical and chronological order, they extend from the work of Aristotle to…
#littlebrown #murderyourdarlings #williamzinsser #poetics #onwritingwell #poynterinstitute #stpetersburg #florida #petermeinke #pulitzerprizes