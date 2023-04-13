Celine Dion Releases New Song “Love Again” Months After Announcing Rare Neurological Diagnosis

Celine Dion Releases New Song “Love Again” Months After Announcing Rare Neurological Diagnosis

Upworthy

Published

Celine Dion is releasing new music months after she announced she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that forced her to postpone a world tour. Dion released the track “Love Again” on Thursday from the upcoming Screen Gems film Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan…

#celinedion #loveagain #priyankachoprajonas #samheughan #dion #thatswayitis #grammy #courageworldtour

Full Article