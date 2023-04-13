Bowers named president of South Carolina SBU at Lee Enterprises

The following was sent out from Editor & Publisher: Michelle Bowers has been named president of South Carolina SBU for Lee Enterprises, which publishes the Morning News in Florence, Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise, The Hartsville Messenger and The Times and Democrat. She most recently served as…



#editorpublisher #michellebowers #southcarolina #leeenterprises #morningnews #florence #hartsvillemessenger #times #democrat #auburn