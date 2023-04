Apple will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 Industry-leading innovation paves new path for key recycled metals in batteries, magnets, and circuit boards Cupertino, California Apple today announced a major acceleration of its work to expand recycled materials across its…



