Learn More Ted Lasso S3E5: Ted And Rebecca's Little Chat Adds More To One Big Theory It was another tough time for the top dogs at the Greyhounds' home turf this week, with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) both dealing with personal issues. Ted makes another shaky step onward,…



#learnmoretedlasso #tedand #greyhounds #tedjasonsudeikis #hannahwaddingham #rebecca #junotemple #brettgoldstein #richmond #ted