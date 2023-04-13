Leaker of Ukraine intelligence was reportedly a gun enthusiast trying to impress his Discord friends
Published
New clues shed light on the identity of the person responsible for the leak of 100 U.S. intelligence documents relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East, China, and more. The leaker is a military man in his mid-20s whose primary motivation for sharing the documents was to impress an…
#middleeast #discord #og #jargonheavy #prorussian #proukraine #ukraine #turningpointusa #rileygaines #gaines