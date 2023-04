The backlash against trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light is showing no sign of waning. At the start of this month, Mulvaney, 26, shared a sponsored video on Instagram in which she revealed that the brand had sent her a personalized beer can to commemorate 365 days of living as a woman.…



#dylanmulvaney #budlight #tiktok #travistritt #budweiser #caitlynjenner #olilondon #anheuserbusch #nike #mulvaney