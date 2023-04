Russian jet almost shot down a British surveillance plane flying near Ukraine, and only failed because the missile malfunctioned: report

Russian Air Force Su-27 jet fighters perform during the 2011 MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky. Image used for illustration purposes only. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin A Russian jet tried to fire on a British spy plane last year, but the missile malfunctioned, NYT reports.…



#russianairforce #sergeikarpukhin #russian #september29incident #blacksea #crimea #royalairforce #benwallace #rivetjoint #su27