Marisa Thalberg Named SeaWorld Entertainment Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Marisa Thalberg Named SeaWorld Entertainment Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Upworthy

Published

Navigate the next chapter of social media with brand leaders from VH1 , duolingo , Unilever and more. Join Social Media Week in NYC or virtually, May 16–18. Register now . Marisa Thalberg is venturing from the hardware store to the deep blue sea. SeaWorld Entertainment has named the former Lowe’s…

#vh1 #unilever #marisathalberg #lowes #cmo #thalberg #searworld #buschgardens #sesameplace #lowescompanies

Full Article