Rents reaccelerate this spring as lack of supply tightens markets, report finds

Average rent in Canada is on the rise again, with March figures showing the first monthly increase since November as strong demand for rental housing continues to outpace supply, according to the latest national rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation Inc. We apologize, but this video has…



#shaunhildebrand #urbanation #hildebrand #royallepage #philsoper #condominium #calgary #canadians #britishcolumbia #ontario