I make $7,000 a month writing children’s books and teaching others how to self-publish. Here’s how I got started

Ren Lowe. Courtesy of Ren Lowe Ren Lowe is an author, the CEO of Brown Unicorn Publishing, and a self-publishing coach. She wrote a children's series while on maternity leave that started bringing in passive income. Now she coaches aspiring authors to do the same, and her advice starts with…



#renlowe #atlanta #amazon #walmartbarnesnoble #royalteepress #crystalswainbates #tiktok #writersunited #bookbaby #barnesnoblepress