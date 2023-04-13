‘That Moment in the Basement’: An Oral History of Broken Social Scene’s ‘Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl’

This week, Billboard is publishing a series of lists and articles celebrating the music of 20 years ago. Our 2003 Week continues here as we invite the creators behind one of the year’s most iconic indie rock songs — and one of our favorite ’03 deep cuts — Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems for a…



#greatestsongs #anthemsfora #brokensocialscenes #peopleandbss #metric #apostleofhustle #emilyhaines #jamesshaw #montreal #jessicamoss