Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Johnny Costello: ‘I’m Overflowing With Joy’
Published
Congratulations are in order for Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello, as the singer announced that they are expecting their first child together. The country singer, formerly of The Band Perry, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday (April 13). Related Kimberly Perry Signs With…
